Fort Wayne World War II veteran honored at his funeral Friday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday, family and friends said their final goodbyes to Donald Stebing, a 97-year-old World War II veteran.

Understandably, there were plenty of tears, but some were happy tears, celebrating a long life well lived.

“Personally, I’m sad of course, but happy that he had such a long life and that he had a loving family to be around,” Christopher Lamb said. “So, it’s a bittersweet moment.”

Christopher Lamb is Stebing’s grandson.

Lamb lives in Germany and has been a member of the United States Air Force for 18 years. He says his grandfather’s love for his country motivated him to follow suit, something that made his grandfather proud.

“He was always asking me how Germany is whenever he would call and how the weather was and how things were going, so he was definitely proud I could tell, which was a very fulfilling feeling,” Lamb said.

Stebing loved God, his family and he also loved his country, and in 2019, his country was able to show their love to him.

That year, Stebing was a part of the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Lamb says it was one of his grandfather’s happiest moments in life - a trip dedicated to honoring his service.

“I’m thankful that we live in a country where they’re so big about supporting our military,” Lamb said. “Just being in the military myself, it means a lot.”

That support could be seen Friday afternoon, where organizations, like the Freedom Riders of Indiana, helped honor Stebing.

Patrick Buckley with the Freedom Riders of Indiana Chapter One says being able to pay tribute to Stebing is a privilege.

“It’s an honor I can’t describe to you,” Buckley said. “It almost feels like not enough for what this guy went through in his life.”

Before Stebing’s casket was brought to his final resting place, Lamb reminisced on the characteristics his grandfather passed down through generations.

“He’s always been there for family,” Lamb said. “Always a positive attitude, always joking and playing around. So, I think that got the chance to really rub off on me as well.”

In Indiana, there are less than 5,000 World War II veterans still alive today. Because of that, Buckley stresses the importance of being able to honor them when they do pass away, to show they’ll never be forgotten.

