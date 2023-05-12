Fort Wayne mom receives national recognition on anniversary of son’s death from fentanyl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Theresa Juillerat lost her son Christopher to fentanyl three years ago.

Her fight to help raise awareness about the dangers of the drug has led her across the nation, including the capital building where she was honored by Indiana Congressman Jim Banks with a congressional record.

To say she was surprised by the recognition is an understatement.

Theresa Juillerat holds Congressional Record and son Christopher. (WPTA Staff)

“Three years ago, on this day, I would have never imagined that taking my advocacy and awareness would go this far,” Theresa Juillerat said. “So, this is huge. He would be so proud of the lives that were saved by just sharing his story. He is an everyday kid. You know, this could happen to any kid.”

Juillerat says she remembers finding Christopher like it was yesterday. It was in 2020 that she found him unresponsive and started CPR.

She says she thought Christopher died of a medical condition until she saw the toxicology report, she learned it was fentanyl.

“I had no idea what fentanyl was,” Juillerat said. “It was at that point I realized that if I don’t know what this is, there are probably others that aren’t aware.”

Juillerat says knowledge becomes power. What started as a conversation with a local group spread to her sharing her story across the state, country, and to Congress in Washington D.C.

“I had a choice,” Juillerat said. “I could share my son’s story and hope to save other lives with the awareness aspect of it, or I could do nothing and nothing was not an option.”

She says her work is far from over. Juillerat along with the group Justice, Accountability, and Victim Advocacy Group (J.A.V.A), will be holding a rally in August to help raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

