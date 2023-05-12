Fire ravages Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire burned through a home Thursday evening causing extensive damage and sending a thick plume of smoke over the neighborhood.

The flames sparked around 6:30 p.m. in a home on Park State Drive, near Goeglein and Maysville roads. Firefighters and investigators were on the scene for several hours as neighbors looked on with concern.

A woman who lives in the home spoke to 21Alive. She said everyone escaped safely, but a dog died in the fire.

The roof of the ranch-style home appeared to have caved in with the telltale signs of smoke damage blackening the exterior. Jumbled and charred remains in the garage could be seen through what remained of the garage door.

21Alive is expecting additional information to be released later Thursday evening. This story will be updated.

