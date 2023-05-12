Fire ravages Fort Wayne home

Neighbors look on as firefighters finish their work putting out a house fire Thursday evening
Neighbors look on as firefighters finish their work putting out a house fire Thursday evening(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire burned through a home Thursday evening causing extensive damage and sending a thick plume of smoke over the neighborhood.

The flames sparked around 6:30 p.m. in a home on Park State Drive, near Goeglein and Maysville roads. Firefighters and investigators were on the scene for several hours as neighbors looked on with concern.

A woman who lives in the home spoke to 21Alive. She said everyone escaped safely, but a dog died in the fire.

The roof of the ranch-style home appeared to have caved in with the telltale signs of smoke damage blackening the exterior. Jumbled and charred remains in the garage could be seen through what remained of the garage door.

21Alive is expecting additional information to be released later Thursday evening. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the Amazon facility in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a...
Worker killed in incident at Amazon Fulfilment Center identified as 20-year-old man
FILE - Crews searching the Wabash River on May 4.
Body recovered in Wabash River believed to be missing 19-year-old
A child was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne
Child hit, killed by SUV
Woman dead after Lillie Street shooting Tuesday night
The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage
Auburn Garrett Drive-In to tear down damaged screen; plans summer reopening

Latest News

Moose's Tooth peak in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska.
Family: Missing mountain climbers ‘trained experts’ in survival
Auburn Garrett Drive-In to open this summer after replacing torn screen.
Auburn Garrett Drive-In takes first steps in summer reopening
Lane restrictions started Thursday on a portion of Lima Road
CITY: Lanes restricted on Lima Road near Coliseum for restoration
Fort Wayne FC's Reid Sproat (right) communicates with goalkeeper.
Leo grad Sproat leads Fort Wayne FC for third season