Coroner identifies child struck, killed by SUV as 1-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who was tragically struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening along Bass Road as a 1-year-old.

Police say the incident happened at a home on the corner of Bass and Thomas Roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said an adult was behind the wheel of the SUV when they hit the child, who was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The coroner has identified the child as 1-year-old Wayne G. Merritt of Fort Wayne. His death has been ruled an accident, marking the 16th traffic fatality in Allen County so far this year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office at this time.

