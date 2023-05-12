Coroner identifies child struck, killed by SUV as 1-year-old

A child was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne
A child was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who was tragically struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening along Bass Road as a 1-year-old.

Police say the incident happened at a home on the corner of Bass and Thomas Roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said an adult was behind the wheel of the SUV when they hit the child, who was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The coroner has identified the child as 1-year-old Wayne G. Merritt of Fort Wayne. His death has been ruled an accident, marking the 16th traffic fatality in Allen County so far this year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crews searching the Wabash River on May 4.
Body recovered in Wabash River believed to be missing 19-year-old
The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage
Auburn Garrett Drive-In to tear down damaged screen; plans summer reopening
Emergency crews were called to the Amazon facility in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a...
Worker killed in incident at Amazon Fulfilment Center identified as 20-year-old man
Carroll students prepare for own production of canceled school play
Carroll students prepare for own production of canceled school play
Lawton Place Police Standoff
Wednesday night search warrant near downtown leads to hours-long standoff, arrest

Latest News

Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver (left) and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris...
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Box to retire
45-year-old Hope Richmond was arrested and charged in the Oct. 1 hit-and-run in Steuben County...
Plea agreement filed for woman who struck two children in Steuben Co. hit-and-run
Indiana Run for the Fallen: Honoring the Hoosier heroes who gave their lives
Indiana Run for the Fallen: Honoring the Hoosier heroes who gave their lives
A manufacturing plant in Decatur says they are working with OSHA in investigating the death of...
OSHA investigating worker death at Prestress Services in Decatur