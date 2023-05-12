Buggy driver, horse killed in Kosciusko County crash

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kosciusko Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a crash that left a buggy driver and their horse dead Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a crash on CR 800 West, just north of CR 850 North around 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they say they found a horse-drawn buggy and a utility bucket truck involved in a crash.

They say the Xtream Internet utility truck, driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill, was headed northbound on CR 800 W following a dump truck. They say the dump truck then passed the buggy and Hill’s truck continued north, hitting the back of the buggy.

Police say the driver of the buggy, 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager of Nappanee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The horse that was pulling the buggy was also killed.

Hill was not injured. The crash remains under investigation at the time of this report.

