Wednesday night serach warrant near downtown leads to hours-long standoff, arrest

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was arrested at a home north of downtown Wednesday evening after an hours-long standoff.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say a search warrant was served to a home on the 500 block of Lawton Place, behind The Pub at 1802, around 8:30 Wednesday night.

They say the suspect inside the home had two active warrants for his arrest, one for dealing methamphetamine and violating probation.

Police believed the man was armed and deemed him a “barricaded subject” when he refused to leave the house after police told him to come out.

Authorities say the Crisis Response Team, Air Support Unit, and Emergency Services Team were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. The man surrendered a little before 1:30 Thursday morning.

Officials have yet to release the man’s identity.

