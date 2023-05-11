Two new apartment buildings planned for Stellhorn Road area

(Fort Wayne Plan Commission)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A rezoning petition was submitted last month for two new apartment buildings on the city’s northeast side.

The applicant, R.P. Khatana Properties, L.L.C., filed rezoning paperwork with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on April 4, with a public hearing with the commission that was held on Monday, May 8.

Documents show the buildings would be placed at 4850 Stellhorn Rd., on nearly one acre of land, at the corner of Stellhorn and Reed Roads.

Developers say the “multi-family” single-bedroom unit apartments will be composed of two buildings, with the larger building being 4,800 sq. ft. and holding 24 single units.

The second building is smaller, at 2,400 sq. ft., and only 12 single-bedroom units. Renderings show there will also be 38 parking spaces, with two spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

