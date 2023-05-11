Stamp Out Hunger: USPS to pick up food donations from your mailbox Saturday

By Jessica Walter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Postal Service along with the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County will pick up non-perishable food donations right from your mailbox this Saturday, May 13th.

That’s right! It’s as easy as that. If you’re able to spare a couple items from your pantry, your letter carrier will pick it up right from the mailbox. It’s best if you can hook a bag onto the mailbox, but if not, place it anywhere where your mail carrier will see it.

Tim Scroggs is a mail carrier with USPS. He says, “It’s hard work for us picking up the food in addition to carrying the mail that day, but we love it. It’s a way that we can give back to our community but it’s not just for us.”

It’s part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive which collects billions of pounds of food every year.

Roger Reece, the Executive Director of the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, says this drive helps to feed families for six months.

They’re looking for volunteers to help sort food or help in any way they can. If you’re interested contact them at 260-422-3528.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the Amazon facility in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a...
Worker killed in incident at Amazon Fulfilment Center identified as 20-year-old man
A child was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne
Child hit, killed by SUV
Woman dead after Lillie Street shooting Tuesday night
Co-workers hold lantern memorial after death of Amazon employee
Co-workers hold lantern memorial after death of Amazon employee
FWPD says they are investigating after a police pursuit ended in a crash outside of the YWCA...
FWPD pursuit ends in crash; suspect found with gun and drugs

Latest News

Two new apartment buildings planned for Stellhorn Road area
Carroll students prepare for own production of canceled school play
Carroll students prepare for own production of canceled school play
Bayan Yunis, a Carroll High School senior, has been named a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Carroll High School student among 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars
Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana takes 86 local veterans to Washington D.C. to see the...
Honor Flight’s “welcome home” celebration returns in May