Stamp Out Hunger: USPS to pick up food donations from your mailbox Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The United States Postal Service along with the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County will pick up non-perishable food donations right from your mailbox this Saturday, May 13th.

That’s right! It’s as easy as that. If you’re able to spare a couple items from your pantry, your letter carrier will pick it up right from the mailbox. It’s best if you can hook a bag onto the mailbox, but if not, place it anywhere where your mail carrier will see it.

Tim Scroggs is a mail carrier with USPS. He says, “It’s hard work for us picking up the food in addition to carrying the mail that day, but we love it. It’s a way that we can give back to our community but it’s not just for us.”

It’s part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive which collects billions of pounds of food every year.

Roger Reece, the Executive Director of the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, says this drive helps to feed families for six months.

They’re looking for volunteers to help sort food or help in any way they can. If you’re interested contact them at 260-422-3528.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.