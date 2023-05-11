Sen. Young says he ‘does not intend to support’ Trump for Republican nomination

Sen. Todd Young during Fort Wayne campaign event
Sen. Todd Young during Fort Wayne campaign event(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WPTA) - After former President Donald Trump participated in a town hall Wednesday evening on CNN, fellow GOP member Sen. Todd Young told reporters he does not intend to support Trump for the Republican nomination for president.

During the town hall, Trump doubled down on lies about the 2020 election being “rigged,” downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and declined to say whether or not he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, as the International Criminal Court has alleged.

READ MORE: Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event

In a video posted by CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Thursday, Young told Raju he thinks “Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case.” He says Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes, saying he does not believe that fact is disputed. He says that is part of the reason why he “does not intend to support him for the Republican nomination.”

When asked why he was not supporting Trump, Sen. Young says, “Where do I begin?”

You can watch his comments to Raju below.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

