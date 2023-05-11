Sen. Young says he ‘does not intend to support’ Trump for Republican nomination

WASHINGTON (WPTA) - After former President Donald Trump participated in a town hall Wednesday evening on CNN, fellow GOP member Sen. Todd Young told reporters he does not intend to support Trump for the Republican nomination for president.

During the town hall, Trump doubled down on lies about the 2020 election being “rigged,” downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and declined to say whether or not he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, as the International Criminal Court has alleged.

In a video posted by CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Thursday, Young told Raju he thinks “Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case.” He says Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes, saying he does not believe that fact is disputed. He says that is part of the reason why he “does not intend to support him for the Republican nomination.”

When asked why he was not supporting Trump, Sen. Young says, “Where do I begin?”

You can watch his comments to Raju below.

GOP Sen. Todd Young told me he worries about Trump’s judgment after his comments last night not calling Putin a “war criminal” and not taking sides on Ukraine v. Russia. “That's why I don't intend to support him for the Republican nomination.” pic.twitter.com/amDvfyRa6c — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 11, 2023

