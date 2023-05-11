Martin Luther King III to visit Fort Wayne for MLK monument dedication

Martin Luther King III, right, with his wife Arndrea Waters, left, and their daughter Yolanda,...
Martin Luther King III, right, with his wife Arndrea Waters, left, and their daughter Yolanda, 9, center, during their visit to the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The son of the late U.S. civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., and his family had earlier participated in an event commemorating the life and legacy of his father. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)(WIBW)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission announced Wednesday plans for the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument on West Berry Street.

A resolution sponsored by Fort Wayne City Council members Michelle Chambers (D) and Russ Jehl (R) passed back in February of 2020 to “initiate a process for the creation of a public display commemorating the words and visit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Fort Wayne in 1963.”

The dedication for the monument is set for June 5, and King’s son, Martin Luther King III, will be in Fort Wayne for the event, nearly 60 years after his father’s visit to the Summit City.

King will give a speech and recite the speech his father gave during his visit to Fort Wayne back in 1963.

The monument is named “Pillars of Hope and Justice,” on the corner of West Main and Ewing Streets. It has been in the works since 2020, and it is set to be completed later this month.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on June 5

Following the dedication ceremony, a celebration will be held at 7 p.m. at the University of Saint Francis’ Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center downtown.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Stamp Out Hunger: USPS to pick up food donations from your mailbox Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The United States Postal Service along with the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County will pick up non-perishable food donations right from your mailbox Saturday.

Community

Two new apartment buildings planned for Stellhorn Road area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A rezoning petition was submitted last month for two new apartment buildings on the city’s northeast side.

News

Carroll students prepare for own production of canceled school play

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Excitement is just one of the many emotions students in the drama department at Carroll High School have felt these past few months.

Community

Carroll High School student among 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A Fort Wayne student is among 161 high school seniors across the nation who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Latest News

Community

Honor Flight’s “welcome home” celebration returns in May

Updated: May. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Honor Flight say the in-person “welcome home” celebration will resume in late May with the second Honor Flight of the 2023 season.

News

Co-workers hold lantern memorial after death of Amazon employee

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Monday, tragedy struck the Amazon Fulfilment Center in Fort Wayne after an employee died. It’s a situation no one anticipates when going to work and has shaken up other employees.

Community

New rule limits speed for motorized boats in downtown Fort Wayne rivers

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
In an effort to keep kayakers safe on Fort Wayne’s rivers, city leaders have implemented a new rule for motorized boats in highly-traveled areas downtown.

News

Three Rivers Horse Trails to open, public meeting set for Tuesday evening

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Three Rivers Horse Trails say they will be holding a meeting for all horse enthusiasts and the general public.

Community

21Alive’s Linda Jackson, Julian Teekaram to emcee Turnstone Talent Show

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Staff at the Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities say they are excited to welcome 21Alive News anchors Linda Jackson and Julian Teekaram as the emcees for its event, “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show.”

Community

Making mom’s weekend: Treat mom to a special day downtown

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Looking to become mom’s favorite? Take her downtown for Mother’s Day for a weekend of shopping and dining.