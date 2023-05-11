Leo grad Sproat leads Fort Wayne FC for third season

By Chris Ryan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leo grad Reid Sproat returns to Fort Wayne FC for a third season as a leader on the backline.

Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery and team co-owner DaMarcus Beasley heaped praise on Sproat’s growth over the years and his ability to inspire the next generation of local talent.

“He’s a great kid,” Beasley said at Wednesday morning’s Media Day.

“I’ve loved getting to know him.”

Both Avery and Beasley complimented Sproat as a person just as much he is the player.

“All the things that you would want in your best friend,” Avery said.

“You find those things in Reid, and it comes out onto the field.”

Fort Wayne FC opens its season at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

