ISP trooper rescues injured bald eagle in Vermillion County

Master Trooper Mike Laney was on patrol on SR 63 in Vermillion County when he found an injured bald eagle.
(Indiana State Police)
By WTHR
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) - An Indiana State Police trooper came to the rescue of a feathered friend Tuesday in western Indiana.

Master Trooper Mike Laney was on patrol on State Road 63 in Vermillion County when he found an injured bald eagle, ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said in a Facebook post.

Laney wrapped the eagle up, placed it in his patrol car, and took it to a local veterinarian for treatment.

“Hopefully, the eagle will be soaring again soon!” Ames said.

There is no further update about the eagle’s condition or treatment.

