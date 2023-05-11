FWPD warns of scammer posing as officer, demanding bond money

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is giving residents a heads-up about a recent phone scam involving someone posing as an officer.

The department says the person uses a bogus badge number to call citizens from 260-281-8450. They say the person claims to be an officer, saying a judge has ordered a Bench Warrant for the citizen for failure to appear in court for jury duty.

They say when the fake officer is questioned, he hangs up and spoofs the FWPD non-emergency number, 260-427-1222, to make it look like someone from the department is calling. The spammer then requests money for the Bench Warrant bond, pressuring them to pay right away.

FWPD says a police officer will never contact you over the phone and request money.

If you suspect you are being scammed, do not give any personal information out. If you receive what you think is a spoof call from the FWPD number above, you should hang up and call the number back immediately to verify its credibility.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.