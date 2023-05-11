Coroner rules 20-year-old’s shooting death a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was fatally shot at a home near the Indiana Tech campus on Tuesday, ruling her death a homicide.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lillie Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say dispatchers received several calls about gunshots heard in the area. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Wednesday afternoon, FWPD announced they arrested 38-year-old Steven Atkins in the shooting on a charge of murder and parole violation.

The coroner has now identified the victim as 20-year-old Kiera Erin Zepke of Fort Wayne.

Her death was ruled a homicide, marking the 11th homicide in Allen County so far this year.

CASE BACKGROUND

Court documents released in the case say police arrived at the scene of the shooting Tuesday night and spoke with a witness, who said he was Zepke’s boyfriend. He told police he was with her in her car when they parked near her home and started talking.

He said a short time later, a man approached them from the alley. He told police the man pulled down fabric covering his neck and face and said he was going to kill them both.

Zepke’s boyfriend told police he recognized the man as Steven “Blue” Atkins, saying Atkins pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in their direction before running off. He said he then noticed Zepke was on the ground, and he carried her inside.

Police spoke with a second witness who said she heard the gunshots from her bedroom window and looked outside, seeing a man she instantly recognized as Atkins.

Investigators say they then surrounded Atkins’ home, finding him smoking on the front porch. They say he was talking on the phone as he was being taken into custody.

He then told police this was the last cigarette he was going to have for a long time.

Atkins is preliminarily charged with murder and parole violation.

Steven Clifford Joseph Atkins, the man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Lillie Street Wednesday, was arrested by police Wednesday afternoon. (Fort Wayne Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.