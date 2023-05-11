CITY: Lanes restricted on Lima Road near Coliseum for restoration

Lane restrictions started Thursday on a portion of Lima Road
Lane restrictions started Thursday on a portion of Lima Road(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders are giving drivers a heads-up about lane restrictions that started Thursday on a portion of Lima Road near Coliseum Boulevard.

Crews from City Utilities Water Maintenance say they started work Thursday morning to restore a portion of Lima Road where water main breaks happened in the last few weeks.

They say during the work, the far right lane of Lima Road heading north will be closed between Coliseum Boulevard and Merkler Street. The two remaining northbound lanes will be open to traffic. The restriction will be in place through the middle of next week, leaders say.

