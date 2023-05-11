Body recovered in Wabash River believed to be missing 19-year-old

FILE - Crews searching the Wabash River on May 4.
FILE - Crews searching the Wabash River on May 4.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered a body from the Wabash River on Thursday that they believe is the 19-year-old who had been missing from Adams County.

Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig says several departments have assisted in the search for 19-year-old Branden Beer of Geneva, who has been missing from Adams County since Sunday, April 30.

BACKGROUND: Crews searching Wabash River east of Bluffton for missing 19-year-old

He says someone reported seeing tire tracks leading into the river, near the White Bridge Picnic Area just east of Bluffton, on May 3. He says crews pulled a truck out of the river later that day, finding the window had been broken and the door was open, but no one was inside. Police later confirmed the truck belonged to Beer.

Now, police in Wells County say they recovered a body from the river on Thursday, which they believe is that of Branden Beer. The body was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for an autopsy and official identification.

The discovery was made near Rose Road and N 100 E in the Wabash River.

