Auburn Garrett Drive-In takes first steps in summer reopening

By Taylor Williams
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - For 72 years, the Auburn Garrett Drive-In has been entertaining audiences. But last August, the movies went dark when the screen was damaged in a storm.

Thursday, owners took the first steps in reopening with a demolition of the old screen.

“Today was a wonderful day to bring it down,” Justin Glasser, the future owner, said. “But man, I can’t wait to see it...that brand new screen, a top-of-the-line movie, and fill this place up with families.”

Julie Yarde is the current owner of the drive-in. To her, the theatre means more than just a livelihood. She says it’s a business she hopes to pass on to her son, Justin, and grandchildren.

“My parents used to take me to the drive-in,” Julie Yarde said. “So when we bought the drive-in in 1989, my thoughts were ‘heck us’ we are going to keep this going together.”

The drive-in first opened on May 16, 1951.

Yarde says it’s a landmark in the community, one that businesses near and far have offered to donate their time and money to help restore and get the movies running again.

“It’s going to be so exciting,” Yarde said. “I’m like a little kid in a candy store. I get very excited very easily. Just keeping the drive-in alive was my goal. I made that statement on August 29 when our news teams were here and I was committed to help and do whatever and the community stepped in and it’s just been awesome.”

The drive-in was built in 1951 when it was one of nearly 4,000 in the nation. Now, Yarde said that number has dwindled, with just over 300 drive-ins in the U.S. still welcoming customers.

So far, Yarde says the community has raised just over $20,000. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so here.

