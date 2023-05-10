Worker killed in incident at Amazon Fulfilment Center identified as 20-year-old man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified 20-year-old Caes David Gruesbeck from Fort Wayne man as the victim in the Amazon Fulfillment Center death.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and EMS crews were called to the center in the 9700 block of Smith Road, near the airport, just after noon on Monday for an industrial accident.

Police say Gruesbeck was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

The coroner’s office says Gruesbeck’s cause of death was blunt force injury, after conducting an autopsy. Gruesbeck’s manner of death has been ruled an accident.

Tuesday night, several co-workers and friends gathered at the center to honor Gruesbeck in the form of a lantern memorial.

Leaders at Amazon sent a statement about what they call a “tragic incident” on Monday, saying they are conducting a “thorough investigation”.

