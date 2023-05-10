Woman dead after Lillie Street shooting Tuesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night on the city’s southeast central side.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lillie Street a little after 11:30 Tuesday night.

Officials say dispatchers received several calls about hearing gunshots in the area. They say they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

When medics arrived, they pronounced the woman dead.

Investigators say the shooting occurred behind the back near an alleyway.

No arrests have been made, and the woman’s identity has not been released.

Police ask if anyone has information about the shooting to call either The Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.

