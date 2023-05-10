POLICE: Aunt arrested after teen shoots 11-year-old brother in Marion

Tamara Perry is charged with resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Marion say they arrested a woman after a 15-year-old shot their 11-year-old brother at her home on Tuesday.

The Marion Police Department says crews were called to a home on South Adams Street on May 9 on reports that a child was shot in the hand.

Police say they learned the 11-year-old victim was at his aunt Tamara Perry’s home with his 15-year-old sibling. The teen told police the two were sitting on a couch when they grabbed a pistol off a shelf and said “the gun fired one round”, hitting the 11-year-old in the hand.

Detectives say Perry then arrived at the scene and “caused a disturbance”, leading to her arrest. Perry was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.

Police say they got a search warrant for the home, finding the gun inside.

The Department of Child Services was then called and police say the children were placed in their grandmother’s care. This incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

