Neighbors ‘shocked’ after woman shot, killed on Lillie Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a woman was shot and killed overnight in downtown Fort Wayne, neighbors are sharing their experience with 21Alive News.

The tragedy happened in the 1300 block of Lillie Street Tuesday night. The gunfire came as a surprise to one neighbor who watched the event unfold.

“I could see where all the cops were, taking photos and everything for evidence last night,” neighbor Taylor Friedlund said. “It was literally directly across the street.”

Taylor Friedlund is still processing what he says he saw Tuesday night when a woman was shot and killed right outside his window.

“I heard a few gunshots that were surprisingly close, and my dog was outside freaking out, so I ran to let her inside as I’m letting her inside, I see into the alley,” Friedlund said. “I don’t see people but I see the gunshots and see the mussel flashes. So, I pulled my dog inside and was probably one of several people who called the police about the gunshots.”

While on the phone with police, Friedlund continued to watch right outside his window.

“The only people I saw running was a gentleman running to the back door to that house carrying someone in his arms,” Friedlund said. “Outside of that, I didn’t see anyone else in the alleyway. I didn’t realize it was as close as it was, either.”

Friedlund says police arrived within three minutes of his call.

When they got there, they found a woman badly hurt after being shot. Paramedics say the woman died at the scene.

Friedlund, who recently moved from Indianapolis, says despite the violence on Tuesday on his street, he still feels safe inside his home.

“I think that’s really what I learned last night is that people will do anything, anywhere if they think they are capable of it or they think that it’s just what they need to do,” Friedlund said. “I don’t know what happened in that alley, but it was terrifying.”

Neighbors who spoke with 21Alive say they weren’t sure who the woman was or if she lived nearby. At this time, police have not released the identity of the woman who was shot and the coroner has not released the autopsy.

