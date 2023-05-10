Honor Flight’s “welcome home” celebration returns in May

By Evan Harris
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced people to adjust various aspects of their lives for a few years, including celebrating Honor Flight veterans in person.

This year, officials with the Honor Flight say the in-person “welcome home” celebration will resume in late May with the second Honor Flight of the 2023 season.

Cathy Berkshire of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana says the last welcome home for veterans was in October of 2019 and canceled all flights in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

She also says they could only take vaccinated veterans in 2022, and the first Honor Flight of 2023 saw heavy construction at the Fort Wayne International Airport.

Berkshire thinks of the flights as a “healing experience” for some of the veterans that attend the trip to Washington and says she does not think the veterans fully realize the extent of the appreciation the country has for their service.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for May 24, and a flight for Purple Heart recipients will be held sometime this year.

Berkshire says parking may be a challenge at the airport, and urges anyone who would like to attend the welcome home celebration on May 24 to carpool, arrive early, and park in the long-term parking lot.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medics responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a medical...
Police investigating employee death at Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfilment Center
Fighting for Life GFX
Fort Wayne MMA fighter continues to battle for his life
Co-workers hold lantern memorial after death of Amazon employee
Co-workers hold lantern memorial after death of Amazon employee
A child was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne
Child hit, killed by SUV
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are leaving the Summit City.
Mad Ants to leave Fort Wayne for Noblesville

Latest News

Co-workers hold lantern memorial after death of Amazon employee
Co-workers hold lantern memorial after death of Amazon employee
The Sweet Breeze canal boat replica was launched into the St. Marys River May 9 ahead of the...
New rule limits speed for motorized boats in downtown Fort Wayne rivers
Three Rivers Horse Trails to open, public meeting set for Tuesday evening
Linda Jackson and Julian Teekaram hosting the Turnstone Talent Show in May 2022.
21Alive’s Linda Jackson, Julian Teekaram to emcee Turnstone Talent Show