FWPD pursuit ends in crash; suspect found with gun and drugs

FWPD says they are investigating after a police pursuit ended in a crash outside of the YWCA...
FWPD says they are investigating after a police pursuit ended in a crash outside of the YWCA Wednesday afternoon.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a police pursuit ended in a crash outside of the YWCA Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a pursuit began near the area of Decatur and E Paulding Roads around 2 p.m. They say the chase ended when the suspect crashed through the fence surrounding the YWCA on Decatur Road, hitting two parked cars.

The department tells 21Alive News the suspect was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Investigators say they then searched the man’s car, finding a gun and drugs inside.

FWPD has yet to publicly identify the man. Stay tuned for updates.

