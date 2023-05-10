FWPD makes arrest in fatal Lillie Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 38-year-old man for the fatal shooting Tuesday evening on Lillie Street.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lillie Street, near Indiana Tech, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say dispatchers received several calls about gunshots heard in the area. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Wednesday afternoon, FWPD announced they have arrested 38-year-old Steven Atkins in the shooting. They say he is preliminarily charged with murder and parole violation.

Police also identified the victim as 20-year-old Kiera Zepke.

Lillie Street Shooting (Staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.