Dunkin’ Donuts planning new location in downtown Fort Wayne

Developers have announced plans for a Dunkin’ Donuts location in downtown Fort Wayne.
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Developers have recently submitted plans for a Dunkin’ Donuts location in downtown Fort Wayne.

Officials say the new location is planned to be located in the 1100 block of South Clinton St., neighboring the Subway at the corner of Clinton and East Jefferson Boulevard.

Raj Patel of the Naperville, Illinois firm, The Hari Group, filed the plans with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on May 2.

In the application, developers are asking for the commission to approve an 800-square-foot building on nearly a half-acre of land with a drive-thru.

Documents show Patel requested for the Allen County Plan Commission to waive its request for the structure to be at least 50% transparent (to see in and out of the building).

Developers said in the application the Dunkin’ Donuts building is currently at 34% transparency, given the small size of the building as well as the proposed location being walkup or drive-thru only.

He cites in the plan application that the building would be “unsightly” if forced to comply with the 50% transparency requirement.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

