Child hit, killed by SUV

A child was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday evening in Fort Wayne(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A small child was hit and killed by an SUV as it backed out of a driveway Tuesday evening.

The tragedy unfolded at a home on the corner of Bass and Thomas Roads around 8:30 p.m.

In a statement to media, Corporal Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said an adult was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it hit the child causing severe injuries. The child died at the hospital.

Neighbors described seeing ambulances rushing to the home with first responders quickly but carefully loading the small patient. A tow truck was later seen entering the property.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available

