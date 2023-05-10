Carroll High School student among 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne student is among 161 high school seniors across the nation who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Wednesday, which includes three Hoosier students. The award honors accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

One of those studious teens is Bayan Yunis, a senior at Carroll High School with a passion for photography.

21Alive News sat down with Yunis in March after her self-portrait was featured on the set of The Today Show. She says she has also received many Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, winning gold for her portfolio titled “My Own Muse.”

“We are ecstatic for Bayan and the bright future ahead of her,” Bill Toler, Northwest Allen County Schools assistant superintendent said. “NACS is proud of her achievements as an exceptional artist, student, and individual.”

Leaders say the Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

