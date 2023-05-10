Auburn Garrett Drive-In to tear down damaged screen; plans summer reopening

The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage
The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage(Drive-In Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A beloved landmark in northeast Indiana that closed down after its big screen tore will soon be back in business.

The Auburn Garrett Drive-In, one of few remaining in Indiana, closed early last year after its screen tore in an August storm. The estimated cost to replace that screen, leaders say, is $125,000. Owner Julie Yarde then created a GoFundMe to help raise funds to cover the cost of the new screen.

Now on Wednesday, Yarde tells us she is working with area businesses to tear down the damaged screen to make way for a brand new one.

She also says even as fundraising is ongoing, the drive-in will have that new screen installed in time for the theater to open in the early summer. An exact opening date has not yet been announced, as it is dependent on the installation of the new screen.

“We are opening for sure. Because the community wants it, I want it, it’s a historic landmark,” Yarde says. “We just appreciate all of the donations thus far and appreciate any more donations. Spread the word, because we get movie lovers from all around the country.”

The drive-in was built in 1951, when it was one of nearly 4,000 in the nation. Now, Yarde said that number has dwindled, with just over 300 drive-ins in the U.S. still welcoming customers.

So far, Yarde says the community has raised just over $20,000. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so here.

