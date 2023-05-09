Three Rivers Horse Trails to open, public meeting set for Tuesday evening

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Three Rivers Horse Trails say they will be holding a meeting for all horse enthusiasts and the general public.

They say the meeting is to discuss the opening of Allen County equine trails, the site plan, and all upcoming events.

Organizers say the meeting will be held at PBS Fort Wayne at 2501 E. Coliseum Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. on May 9.

