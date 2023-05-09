Tell Julian: A Visit to Auburn’s Town Tavern

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In the heart of Auburn, you will find a cozy little restaurant called Town Tavern.

Located a short distance from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, this spot is popular among tourists and locals.

Owner Nick Christie says they try and provide a welcoming atmosphere for customers.

“So it’s just a neighborhood bar and grill, we specialize in our tenderloins and our fish,” said Christie.

You cannot mention Auburn’s Town Tavern without talking about the tenderloin!

While there’s plenty to choose from on the menu, the tenderloin sandwich is a standout!

Other favorites include fried fish and homemade peanut butter pie.

Morning anchor Julian Teekaram sat down to taste the massive tenderloin.

