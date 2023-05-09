Sweet Breeze river tours return in May for the summer season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For fans of the Sweet Breeze Specialty Tours, tickets are now available.

Officials with Sweet Breeze say ticket purchases opened on May 3 and announced tour availability starting on May 27.

This comes as officials planned the launching of the Sweet Breeze canal boat replica into the St. Marys River on Tuesday, May 9, at 9:15 a.m.

They say they will offer 45, 60, and 90-minute river tours from the South Boat Dock at Promenade Park on West Superior Street.

Sweet Breeze officials say prices are $30 for a 90-minute tour and $20 for 45 minutes, and they say they will offer one-hour tours on Thursday evenings for $23 per person from June until August. Children two and under are admitted free of charge.

Private tours can also be arranged.

For more information on the Sweet Breeze boat replica or tours, visit the Fort Wayne Parks website.

