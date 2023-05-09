Multi-Platinum Country star Cole Swindell to perform at the Coliseum

(WRDW)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 12-time chart-topping country star Cole Swindell is set to perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this fall.

The singer and songwriter will be in Fort Wayne in part of his Twelve Tour 2023 on Thursday, October 19. Organizers say special guests include country singers Conner Smith and Greylan James.

In 2022, Swindell spent nearly 27 weeks total in the Top 5 of the country singles chart, with his song “Never Say Never” spending eight weeks on the chart and “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” spending 21 weeks on the country charts.

Tickets for Swindell’s performance can be found here. Tickets start at $38.50 plus fees and will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, with a presale starting Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

