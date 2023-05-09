Former home care nurse sentenced in 3-year-old girl’s death

Judith Sobol
Judith Sobol(Berrien County Records)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A former home health care nurse was sentenced to 30-75 years in prison on Monday for second-degree murder in the death of a 3-year-old Coloma Township girl who died while in her care.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Judith Sobol, 42, will be 71 years old when she first becomes eligible for parole after having been credited for 323 days served.

In February, Sobol was found guilty of second-degree murder in the June 20, 2022, death of Ophelia Mazure. Sobol was also found guilty of possession of methamphetamine.

According to testimony throughout the three-day trial for Sobol, Ophelia was born with severe medical problems that required around-the-clock care. Sobol was the home nurse who was assigned to watch her on the night of her death and allegedly showed up for work late that night.

At about 2 a.m. on June 20, Ophelia’s mother, Shelby Mazure, told the court she woke up to use the bathroom and heard alarms sounding from Ophelia’s medical equipment in her bedroom.

Shelby said she rushed to the bedroom to find Sobol halfway on a chair, and halfway on the floor, mumbling incoherently, while Ophelia was in her bed not breathing, as the tracheal tube she required to breathe had been removed.

Shelby called 911 while her husband, James Mazure, performed CPR on Ophelia. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

When police arrived, they found Sobol in a fetal position on the living room floor, rocking back and forth. One of the officers testified that he searched Sobol’s purse, with her permission, and found drug paraphernalia, including meth pipes and needle caps.

Sobol ultimately told police she shot up meth the same day she was set to care for the child. She also admitted to shooting up meth four days straight that same week before heading to work.

Sobol, who reportedly holds a master’s degree in nursing, had her nursing license revoked.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

