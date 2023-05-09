Area of Ferguson Road to be closed through early June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say an area of Ferguson Road between Bluffton Road and Ardmore Avenue is closed to traffic.

They say the closure was needed for work on a gas line.

Officials say there will be a marked detour using Ardmore Avenue, Airport Expressway, and Bluffton Road. They say they expect the work to be completed by Friday, June 2.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.