21Alive’s Linda Jackson, Julian Teekaram to emcee Turnstone Talent Show

Linda Jackson and Julian Teekaram hosting the Turnstone Talent Show in May 2022.
Linda Jackson and Julian Teekaram hosting the Turnstone Talent Show in May 2022.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at the Turnstone Center for Children & Adults with Disabilities say they are excited to welcome 21Alive News anchors Linda Jackson and Julian Teekaram as the emcees for its event, “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show.”

Jackson and Teekaram will be alongside the talent show’s judges, Christopher Spalding, Nick D’Virgilio, Julia Meek, and Alicia Pyle.

The talent show will feature local performing artists of all talents and abilities. This is the second year of this event and Jackson and Teekaram’s second year emceeing for the talent show.

The talent show is set for Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at The Clyde Theatre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for a VIP ticket.

