Missing South Bend woman found safe

Ashley Porter
Ashley Porter(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE:

South Bend Police say Ashley Porter has been located as of 8:30 a.m. Monday and is safe.

Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued for her disappearance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert requesting help in locating 24-year-old Ashley Porter

She was last known to be located in the area of Irish Hills Apartments near Ironwood and Ireland Roads just after 11p.m. on Sunday night.

She is 5′2″ and 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brow hair.

She is believed to be in extreme danger. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

