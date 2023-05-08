Search continues for missing man along Wabash River near Bluffton

FILE - Crews searching Wabash River east of Bluffton for missing 19-year-old
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews on Monday say they are still searching along the Wabash River near Bluffton for a 19-year-old who is missing from Adams County.

Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig says several departments have assisted in the search for 19-year-old Branden Beer of Geneva, who has been missing from Adams County since Sunday, April 30.

He says someone reported seeing tire tracks leading into the river, near the White Bridge Picnic Area just east of Bluffton, on May 3. He says crews pulled a truck out of the river later that day, finding the window had been broken and the door was open, but no one was inside. Police later confirmed the truck belonged to Beer.

Craig says investigators from Ossian used a drone on Sunday to help aid in the search but have yet to recover anything of note. He says rain over the weekend has complicated the search, and says crews are searching the riverbank on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

