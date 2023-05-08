Rock on the Plaza, Music on the Plaza return to downtown Fort Wayne in June

(Allen County Public Library)
By Evan Harris
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Public Library announced Friday the 2023 lineup for its two popular summer concert series.

Organizers say one of ACPL’s popular concert series, Rock the Plaza, will feature 28 local bands over the course of several weeks from June until early August. The concerts will be held from 6-10 p.m.

The first performance is scheduled for June 17, with the last performance for July 29.

Officials say Pint & Slice will sell food and drinks, including beer and wine. Officials say anyone who will not be able to attend the performances will be able to watch on ACPL’s Access, channel 55 on Comcast, or channel 25 on Frontier.

The featured bands include:

  • June 17: The Mighty McGuiggans, Nate Shultz, Zen BBQ, Los Galaxy
  • June 24: Juniper Pass, Todd Staszak, Austin & the Avenue, Phil Schurger’s Sungate
  • July 1: Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, Alicia Pyle & the Locals
  • July 8: Middle Names, Next Gen Jammers, Frantic, Whoa! Man
  • July 15: Radio Replay, Tone Junkies, URB, Moser Woods
  • July 22: The Keystones, JJ & McRae, Jonah Leatherman, Sunglasses At Night
  • July 29: Hustle54, Mike Conley, Sam Trowbridge Band, Phil’s Family Lizard

Officials say the Music on the Plaza series will also return year, with one concert being held once in June, July, and August. The first performance is set for Wednesday, June 14, and the last performance for Aug. 2. This series will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and will also feature various food trucks.

The following lineup for Music on the Plaza includes:

  • June 14: Old Crown Brass Band
  • July 12: Whoa, Man!
  • August 2: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra

Event organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets, chairs, and food, and pets are not allowed on the premises.

For more information on the summer concert series, visit the ACPL website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Allen County following March tornadoes

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
State leaders and FEMA say they have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Allen County on Monday to help those impacted by severe weather at the end of March apply for assistance.

Community

89-year-old woman crafts, donates quilts to kids with cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Staff at Smith Farms Nursing Home in Auburn say one of their residents has been keeping busy.

Community

Lunch on the Square returns for 2023 season

Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The annual series, Lunch on the Square, is returning for its summer 2023 season.

Community

Fort Wayne Children’s Choir: A rich history and a bright future

Updated: May. 5, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special concert this weekend.

Latest News

Community

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: R2-D2 pays special visit to Waynedale Elementary

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By Ana Ehinger
In honor of May Fourth, R2-D2 made the trip from a galaxy far, far away to visit Waynedale Elementary School.

Community

Students plan own production of canceled Carroll HS play featuring LGBTQ+ themes

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After the administration at Carroll High School canceled a play featuring same-sex relationships, students involved in the show have planned their own independent production.

Community

Great American Cleanup event set for Saturday

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The Great American Cleanup is set for Saturday, May 6, and officials say they expect a large turnout.

Community

iCan Bike Camp to stop in Fort Wayne; looking for volunteers

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
The iCan Bike Camp will make a return to Fort Wayne this upcoming June to show people with disabilities how to ride an adapted bicycle.

Community

Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto, passes away after cancer battle

Updated: May. 4, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Jay Leonard, founder and owner of Preferred Automotive Group, passed away Wednesday morning at age 61 after a battle with cancer.

News

Allen County Republicans and Democrats confident after primary election

Updated: May. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
After Tuesday’s primary elections, there was plenty of celebrating for Democrats and Republicans as both parties are confident they will win majority in City Council.