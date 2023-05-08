Rock on the Plaza, Music on the Plaza return to downtown Fort Wayne in June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Public Library announced Friday the 2023 lineup for its two popular summer concert series.

Organizers say one of ACPL’s popular concert series, Rock the Plaza, will feature 28 local bands over the course of several weeks from June until early August. The concerts will be held from 6-10 p.m.

The first performance is scheduled for June 17, with the last performance for July 29.

Officials say Pint & Slice will sell food and drinks, including beer and wine. Officials say anyone who will not be able to attend the performances will be able to watch on ACPL’s Access, channel 55 on Comcast, or channel 25 on Frontier.

The featured bands include:

June 17: The Mighty McGuiggans, Nate Shultz, Zen BBQ, Los Galaxy

June 24: Juniper Pass, Todd Staszak, Austin & the Avenue, Phil Schurger’s Sungate

July 1: Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, Alicia Pyle & the Locals

July 8: Middle Names, Next Gen Jammers, Frantic, Whoa! Man

July 15: Radio Replay, Tone Junkies, URB, Moser Woods

July 22: The Keystones, JJ & McRae, Jonah Leatherman, Sunglasses At Night

July 29: Hustle54, Mike Conley, Sam Trowbridge Band, Phil’s Family Lizard

Officials say the Music on the Plaza series will also return year, with one concert being held once in June, July, and August. The first performance is set for Wednesday, June 14, and the last performance for Aug. 2. This series will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and will also feature various food trucks.

The following lineup for Music on the Plaza includes:

June 14: Old Crown Brass Band

July 12: Whoa, Man!

August 2: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra

Event organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets, chairs, and food, and pets are not allowed on the premises.

For more information on the summer concert series, visit the ACPL website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.