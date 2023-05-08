Police investigating ‘medical emergency’ at Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfilment Center

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says medics are responding to the Amazon Fulfilment Center along Smith Road Monday afternoon.

The department says EMS crews were called to the center in the 9700 block of Smith Road just after noon on Monday.

Fort Wayne dispatch tells 21Alive they were alerted about a medical emergency at the center at 12:06 p.m.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove where the homeowner says...
Riding lawnmower explodes, sets house on fire
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
Denise King's address is listed on the website for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary, which...
Couple caught in middle of marijuana scam after address listed online
One dead after fiery DeKalb County crash Sunday
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Allen County following March tornadoes
Construction on Coldwater Road to resume until October
89-year-old woman crafts, donates quilts to kids with cancer
89-year-old woman crafts, donates quilts to kids with cancer
FILE - Crews searching Wabash River east of Bluffton for missing 19-year-old
Search continues for missing man along Wabash River near Bluffton