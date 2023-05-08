Police investigating employee death at Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfilment Center

Medics responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a medical...
Medics responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a medical emergency.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating the death of an employee at the Amazon Fulfilment Center along Smith Road Monday afternoon.

The department says EMS crews were called to the center in the 9700 block of Smith Road, near the airport, just after noon on Monday.

Police say the employee was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Details about the incident have not yet been released.

Officers say they are working to review all surveillance video of the incident. Our crew at the scene says they have seen many Amazon employees leaving the facility.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Amazon leaders responded to 21Alive’s requests for information. They say the site is closed for the day and employees have been sent home with pay.

They sent the following statement, saying they are conducting a “thorough investigation” of the incident:

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are leaving the Summit City.
Mad Ants to leave Fort Wayne for Noblesville
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Lakeland Cove where the homeowner says...
Riding lawnmower explodes, sets house on fire
One dead after fiery DeKalb County crash Sunday

Latest News

A Butler woman has been identified as the victim in a fiery crash Sunday.
Butler woman identified as victim in fiery DeKalb County crash
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are leaving the Summit City.
Mad Ants to leave Fort Wayne for Noblesville
TikTok
Indiana judge deals blow to state’s lawsuit against TikTok
One killed in head-on crash in the 4600 block of Covington Road on May 5.
CORONER: Man, 73, hurt in head-on crash Friday has died