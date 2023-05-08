One dead after fiery DeKalb County crash Sunday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A fiery car crash in DeKalb County left a woman dead.

Officials with the Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 1:15 Sunday morning on I-69 near mile marker 335, just south of the Waterloo exit. They say they responded to a call about a vehicle fire.

A responding trooper was first at the scene and tried to contain the fire enough to get into the passenger side but was overpowered by the flames and smoke.

The Waterloo Fire Department arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire. First responders found a woman in the car, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders say the woman was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash and fire and could not be identified at the scene due to the amount of fire damage to the vehicle. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office has taken the woman’s body to identify her positively.

Investigators say they believe the crash resulted from the front right tire failing, and they believe the car did not crash into another object or vehicle around the time of the fire.

This crash is still under investigation by officials.

