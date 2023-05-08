Man with life-threatening injuries after Sunday night crash, rollover in Ohio

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened on C.R. 72 in Paulding County, Ohio, around 9:10 Sunday evening.

Officials say 42-year-old Matthew Roy Glass of Payne was driving an ATV east on C.R. 72 when he ran off the righthand side of the road, striking a utility pole before flipping over in a ditch.

Glass was airlifted from the scene to a nearby hospital.

First responders say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the state’s highway patrol and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.