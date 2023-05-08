Mad Ants to leave Fort Wayne for Noblesville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will soon be representing a different Hoosier city under a new name.

The NBA G League team is reportedly set to move to Noblesville, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ).

They say Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PSE) plans to move the team there as city officials are working to build a $36.5 million arena and event center. Construction on the 3,400-seat venue is set to start this fall, IBJ says.

Rendering of 85,000-square-foot Noblesville Arena. (City of Noblesville)

The Mad Ants, founded in Fort Wayne in 2007, will move to the new facility for its 2024-2025 season and will hold all practices in Indianapolis. The team will play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the interim.

The big move will come with a name change for the Mad Ants, which were named after General “Mad” Anthony Wayne. PSE says they have yet to decide on a new name and they will continue to go by the Mad Ants for the upcoming season.

The team has played its home games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, which has a capacity of 13,000. IBJ says the new venue in Noblesville would be the seventh-smallest in the 30-team league, by capacity.

PSE says Fort Wayne officials were informed about the move Monday morning. They tell the IBJ no contracts or leases had to be broken in order to make the change.

