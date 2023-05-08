Indiana’s Anti-Bullying Bill signed into law Thursday

By Evan Harris
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Republican Governor Eric Holcomb signed an anti-bullying bill into law late last week.

Holcomb signed HB 14-83 Thursday. The bill will create a statewide blueprint for schools to protect bullying victims.

This new law would require Indiana schools to notify parents of a bullying victim within three days after an incident is first reported, as well as reporting an alleged bully within five business days.

The new law also requires schools to report the severity of the bullying and whether the incident or incidents merit transferring the victim or perpetrator to another school within the school district for the victim’s safety.

The bill was named “TB3′s Law,” named after Terry Badge III, an Indiana middle schooler who was a victim of bullying and died by suicide earlier this year.

