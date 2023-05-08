Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff in remembrance of Texas shooting victims

Indiana (WPTA) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in light of the recent mass shooting in Allen, Texas.

Gov. Holcomb’s office sent the order Monday morning, saying flags should be lowered immediately in honor and remembrance of the eight people killed in a shooting on Saturday at an outlet mall in Texas.

BACKGROUND: ‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11, the release says.

Police in Texas say on Saturday, May 6, a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall, killing eight and hurting seven others before being killed by a nearby police officer. The shooter was later identified as Mauricio Garcia, 33.

The Associated Press reports that federal investigators are looking into whether Garcia expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to determine a motive for the attack.

READ MORE: Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman

