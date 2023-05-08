FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Allen County following March tornadoes

(KAIT)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - FEMA leaders say they have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Allen County on Monday to help those impacted by severe weather at the end of March apply for assistance.

Officials say the center will be open now through Wednesday, May 10, at the Saint Joseph Township Community Center, 6033 Maplecrest Road Door 10. Center hours on May 8-9 will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., with hours on May 10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state, and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on-site to help with the FEMA applications and give referrals to other resources. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14.

FEMA leaders say more recovery centers will be opening soon for other impacted areas. They say any person or business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties can visit any open center for help, details here.

Officials say you can still apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center. Those who wish to do so can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA App.

