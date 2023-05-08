CORONER: Man, 73, hurt in head-on crash Friday has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who was seriously hurt in a head-on crash along Covington Road Friday evening has died.

Police say medics were called to the 4600 block of Covington Road just before 5 on May 5. They say someone driving a blue car was speeding eastbound on Covington Road when they lost control and went into the other lane, hitting another car head-on.

The coroner says the person who was struck head-on has died from his injuries. They have identified them as 73-year-old John Eugene Wolfe of Fort Wayne. His death marks the 15th traffic fatality in Allen County so far this year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

