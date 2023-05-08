Construction on Coldwater Road to resume until October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction will resume on Coldwater Road over I-69.

Officials say starting May 8, crews will begin working on the southbound side of Coldwater Road.

Road work includes bridge construction, pavement patching, and resurfacing.

INDOT officials urge drivers to watch for a new road layout on the southbound side of Coldwater Road, as the I-69 ramps to southbound Coldwater Road are set to be temporarily closed in July for some construction.

Officials say drivers will be directed to use I-69 to Lima Road as a detour.

They also encourage drivers to drive safely and use extra caution in work zones.

INDOT says road work is expected to last until October.

