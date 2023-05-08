Butler woman identified as victim in fiery DeKalb County crash

By Maureen Mespell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Butler woman has been identified as the victim in a fiery car crash in DeKalb County Sunday.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s office says 50-year-old Michelle Dawn Peppler was the driver in a crash that happened around 1:15 Sunday morning on I-69 near mile marker 335, just south of the Waterloo exit.

Officials with the Indiana State Police say a responding trooper was first at the scene and tried to contain the fire enough to get into the passenger side but was overpowered by the flames and smoke.

The Waterloo Fire Department arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire. First responders found Peppler in the car. Peppler was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation by officials.

