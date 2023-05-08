89-year-old woman crafts, donates quilts to kids with cancer

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at Smith Farms Nursing Home in Auburn say one of their residents has been keeping busy.

That is because 89-year-old Marcella Gerig has been crafting quilts for Camp “Whatcha Wanna Do” since 2013.

The camp is for kids with cancer in northeast Indiana, and each child at the camp is gifted one of Gerig’s quilts.

She donates nearly 50 quilts every year.

Gerigs says she enjoys sewing and putting every quilt together and enjoying every color she puts into each quilt. She also says putting the quilts together is like “putting a puzzle together.”

Staff members at the nursing home say they can see Gerig putting quilts together well into her 100s.

